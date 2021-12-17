UBS Group Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $635.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $690.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

ADBE traded down $13.05 on Friday, hitting $553.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.57. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

