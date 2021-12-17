UBS Group Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €32.00 ($35.96) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

