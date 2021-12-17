UGAS Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $455,214.66 and approximately $210,162.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199768 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.