Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($37.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.25) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

LON ULE opened at GBX 3,130 ($41.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,881.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,420 ($45.20).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.