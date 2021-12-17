UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($16.97) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.47).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

