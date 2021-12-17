UniLayer 1-Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $8.12 million and $1.86 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00206495 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

