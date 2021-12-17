UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $18.45 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $985,631.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00202046 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

