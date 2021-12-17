Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 218,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

