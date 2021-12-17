United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

UBSI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,256,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.