United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.19 ($48.53).

UTDI opened at €34.73 ($39.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.38. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

