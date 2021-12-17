United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

