United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

