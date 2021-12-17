Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 105.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 1,267,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $805.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.