Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

UBA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

