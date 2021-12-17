UserTesting Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UserTesting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

USER stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

