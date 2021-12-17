UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

UserTesting stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

