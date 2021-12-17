UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

