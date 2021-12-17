UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

NYSE:USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.