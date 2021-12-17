UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

UWMC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

