Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Sells $32,467,895.40 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE MTN opened at $320.47 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.16.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.