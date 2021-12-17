Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

