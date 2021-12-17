Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 74,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

