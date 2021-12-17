Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $173,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.