Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

