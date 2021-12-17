Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

