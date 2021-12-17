Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $323,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.56. The stock had a trading volume of 419,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.38 and a 200 day moving average of $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

