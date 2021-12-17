Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $294.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.71.

