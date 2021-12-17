Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

