Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

