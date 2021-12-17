Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

VRA stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.