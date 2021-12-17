Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 234,605 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

