Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $253.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average of $211.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

