VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CIZ opened at $33.64 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

