VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CID. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

