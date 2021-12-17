VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of QQQN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 4,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,671. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 4,720.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

