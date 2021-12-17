VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,690,000.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

