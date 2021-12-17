Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Sells 7,824 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.51), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($246,496.84).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £142.20 ($187.92).

On Monday, October 18th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($185.38).

VCT opened at GBX 2,394 ($31.64) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,042 ($26.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,353.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,497.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

VCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,140 ($28.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,720 ($35.95).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

