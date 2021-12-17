VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $56.76 million and approximately $192,120.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,967,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.