Vir Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 393% compared to the average daily volume of 1,664 call options.

Several analysts have commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,572. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

