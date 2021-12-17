Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.80 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.