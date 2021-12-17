Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.35. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 70,081 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Malachite Innovations, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

