Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $42.70.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
