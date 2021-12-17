VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

VMware stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VMware by 748.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in VMware by 55.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,409 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 15.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

