Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

