Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 57.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

MA stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

