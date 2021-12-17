Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,098 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Shares of FSLR opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

