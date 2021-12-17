Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $62.50 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $62,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $476.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

