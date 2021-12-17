Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 130,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

