Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

