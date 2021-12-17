Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of ASO opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,416 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 251,467 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.